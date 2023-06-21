Aaron Rodgers made his on-field debut as the Jets' new quarterback this spring. Now he's set to make his onstage debut advocating for hallucinogenic drugs. The former MVP is one of more than 300 speakers tabbed for a psychedelic science conference hosted in Denver this week, according to ProFootballTalk and Sports Illustrated.

Rodgers is not listed among speakers on the conference's official website, but he's reportedly scheduled to appear alongside other unlisted celebrities, including actor and rapper Jaden Smith and former Texas governor Rick Perry. Organized by psychedelic advocacy groups, the conference is partially an effort to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado, per SI.

Rodgers, who was traded from the Packers to the Jets this offseason, has been outspoken about psychedelic experimentation before.

In August 2022, the future Hall of Famer attributed recent on- and off-field growth to using ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea that includes a hallucinogenic drug banned in the United States. Rodgers consumed the tea during a South American retreat, and did not violate the NFL's substance-abuse policy in doing so. He also admitted to using psychedelic mushrooms. This offseason, his departure from the Packers followed a multi-day "darkness retreat," which reportedly simulated some of the effects of the tea's psychedelic drug.

Rodgers won NFL MVP in both 2020 and 2021, suggesting ayahuasca was instrumental to his mental health.