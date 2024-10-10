Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets aren't having the season they expected or wanted. They are 2-3, on a two-game losing streak, and just fired head coach Robert Saleh, who went 20-36 overall during his time with the team.

Rodgers, the future Hall of Fame quarterback, is coming off an Achilles injury that sidelined him for all but four plays last year. And whether it's from the time off, the recovery, or his age, he hasn't played at his very best. While there have been some moments of vintage Rodgers, he hasn't put up numbers that can secure his team wins, as he did in the past.

Rodgers hasn't thrown for 300 yards in a single game since Dec. 12, 2021. That's 1,033 days. He's started 28 consecutive games, including playoffs, without reaching that mark. It's the NFL's longest active streak and is tied for the longest streak without hitting 300 yards in the last decade.

So far this season, he's thrown 167 yards, 176 yards, 281 yards, 225 yards and 244 yards. The closest he got was in Week 3 against the Patriots.

In a league that is now so pass heavy, going this long without at least one big game in the air is rare.

Quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields and Josh Allen all reached 28 games without hitting the number, but were able to snap it in the 29th game. Rodgers has the chance to join Taylor, Fields and Allen as quarterbacks who finally got a 300-yarder in their 29th game on Monday when the Jets face the Buffalo Bills.

If Rodgers is unable to put up 300 in Week 6, he will own the longest streak since Byron Leftwich started 31 consecutive games for the Jaguars, Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers without a 300-yard game between 2004 and 2012. And there's good reason to believe Rodgers' streak will continue.

Buffalo's defense has allowed 1,075 passing yards so far this season, which is right around the middle of the pack. It is only allowing 6.2 yards per attempt, the fourth-fewest in the league.

The Bills pass rush hasn't thrived over the past two weeks, so the Jets offensive line needs to take advantage of their opponent's recent shortcomings if they want to give their quarterback a chance to move the ball. Rodgers has been sacked 13 times so far this season and has been shaken up on some of those hits.

Rodgers is dealing with a low ankle sprain, confirmed by him and his former head coach, and that could add to any struggles. Speaking of his former coach, this is also the first game with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, who was serving as the

defensive coordinator. Todd Downing will serve as the new play-caller after Nathaniel Hackett was demoted.

With so much working against him, plus playing one of the better teams in the AFC, Rodgers could be looking at another low statistical game.