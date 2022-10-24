Breece Hall is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos. One day later, New York has found a notable replacement for its star running back, acquiring James Robinson from the Jaguars in exchange for a future sixth-round draft pick, according to NFL Media and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson. Robinson made a speedy return from his own serious injury to open 2022 in Jacksonville's backfield, but Travis Etienne Jr. has emerged as the Jaguars' lead ball-carrier in recent weeks.

The sixth-round pick acquired by the Jaguars can become a fifth-rounder depending on Robinson's performance as New York's presumptive RB1. Michael Carter was previously slated to take over as the Jets' top back after Hall was carted off Sunday's win and quickly ruled out. Now, Gang Green will have the 24-year-old Robinson not only for the remainder of 2022 but possibly beyond. As CBS Sports contributor Joel Corry notes, the Jets can eventually extend the veteran on a restricted free agent tender through 2023.

Robinson is two years removed from a 1,000-yard rushing campaign as a rookie. The former undrafted standout was off to a similarly productive start in 2021 before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 16. This year, splitting touches with Etienne, he wasn't nearly as efficient, averaging less than four yards per carry in three different games, before taking zero carries in Week 6. Etienne, meanwhile, a 2021 first-round pick by Jacksonville, has emerged as one of the club's top offensive play-makers as of late.

In New York, Hall quickly made a name for himself as one of this year's top rookies, powering the Jets' ground game with 463 rushing yards in seven games. Considering he faces a potentially long road to recovery following his ACL tear, it's possible Robinson could also serve as the team's starting ball-carrier, or at least split carries, to open 2023 as well.