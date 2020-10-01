When the New York Jets host the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night to kick off Week 4, Adam Gase's job will not be hanging in the balance based on the result. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Gase is not coaching for his job in this matchup as neither owner Christopher Johnson or any other team executive have had exploratory conversations about moving on from the head coach.

Of course, this chatter about letting Gase go doesn't come without good reason. The Jets are 0-3 to start 2020 and have been outscored 94-37 over that stretch, including a 36-7 thumping at the hands of the Colts last week. Given that after Thursday night games or in the midst of a bye week are a popular time to make a coaching change, speculation has run wild about whether or not Gase would meet that fate. By what Rapoport is reporting, that doesn't seem to be the case here.

The reasoning behind not putting Gase on the thinnest ice possible for this game and cutting bait if they lose, per Rapoport, is that the team considers a change to be generally counterproductive and could potentially damage quarterback Sam Darnold. The third-year signal-caller has already struggled to begin 2020, averaging just 187.3 yards per game to go along with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Giving him another head coach to work with may not help the situation in New York's eyes.

The Jets are also hoping to see Gase turn things around similar to how he finished the 2019 season with a 6-2 record. That won't be easy, however, if the team continues to get bit by the injury bug. Already, the Jets have lost running back Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) for a few weeks after landing on IR and the bulk of the receiver unit has also dealt with a number of injuries. That's also not mentioning the Jets trading away star safety Jamal Adams this offseason along with linebacker C.J. Mosley opting out due to COVID-19 concerns.

Right now, the Jets seem intent on seeing things through with Gase. While he may be safe on Thursday night, it is fair to wonder if the brass has a breaking point and whether or not they'll be faced with it at some point later this year.