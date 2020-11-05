The New York Jets rank dead last in points and yards per game, clearly the worst offense in the league. The offense hasn't exactly gotten better since Adam Gase gave up play calling duties, signifying the offense's struggles are more than the head coach.

Gase still isn't asking for his play-calling duties back, announcing offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will handle play-calling duties for the third consecutive week. The Jets -- who have scored just 19 points over the last two games -- are facing the New England Patriots this week.

While the Jets have the worst offense in the NFL, the unit has somehow has gotten worse under Loggains. New York averaged 12.5 points per game in the six games Gase called the plays, while compiling 276.7 yards and a turnover per game. Under Loggains, the Jets have averaged 9.5 points per game, 206 yards and 1.5 turnovers per game. The Jets have a point differential of -144 this season en route to their 0-8 start, worse than the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns -- two teams that finished 0-16.

The Jets have scored a combined one touchdown in their past three games as quarterback Sam Darnold severely regressed. In two games under Loggains, Darnold has completed 56.6% of his passes for 253 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions (53.4 rating). The games Gase called plays -- Darnold completed 59.4% of his passes for 792 yards with three touchdowns to four interceptions (70.7 rating). Darnold has thrown double the amount of interceptions (six) than touchdowns (three) this season and has failed to throw for over 200 yards in a game four times this season (played just six games).

Even with the Jets having arguably the worst season in franchise history, Jets general manager Joe Douglas won't pin all the struggles on Gase. Douglas will take blame for New York's ineptitude and Darnold's rapid decline.

"I have to do a better job of surrounding him with better players and better weapons," Douglas said Wednesday. "We're in this together. I'm going through and thinking of everything I can do to try to help Sam, or help Adam. The goal is to get this fixed together.

"Sam's an ultra-talented quarterback. I really can't say enough about his grit and his toughness. Ultimately, I've got to do a better job of putting talent around Sam and we have to develop some kind of continuity within the offense moving forward.

"The silver lining is that there are eight games left and we have guys coming back healthy, and so hopefully, we can do that over the last eight weeks of the season."