Jets' Adam Gase says he still hasn't talked to Jamal Adams: 'All I care about' is if he's ready to play
Sounds like a great player-team relationship, doesn't it?
A day after New York Jets star Jamal Adams told reporters he was "hurt" after hearing general manager Joe Douglas had taken phone calls from teams interested in trading for him, coach Adam Gase said he still hasn't spoken to the Pro Bowler.
As Newsday's Al Iannazzone reported Thursday, Gase informed the media that Adams has continued to prepare for Week 9's game against the Miami Dolphins -- without having a single conversation with him.
"He's focused on Miami right now," Gase said. "He's flying around, same energy. I like the fact that he's focused on Miami."
Asked if he's concerned about the relationship between Adams and team management, particularly GM Joe Douglas, Gase wouldn't bite, per Iannazzone, instead assuring reporters that he believes the safety will be his usual self when the Jets take the field.
"I watched him practice yesterday," he said. "I watched how interacted with his teammates. He's focused on this game. As long as he's focused on this game, that's all I care about."
It might, however, not be all that Adams cares about. The former sixth overall draft pick told reporters this week he's still "excited to be here," but he also said he wasn't ready to sit down with Gase or Douglas after hearing his name floated in reported trade talks.
"At the end of the day, I know (Douglas) has a job to do, and I respect it," he said Wednesday. "But I hold myself in a high regard. I've done everything they've asked me to do since I've been here for the three years. I didn't take that lightly. I really didn't ... (and) when I heard, my agent called me and he told me what was going on, it definitely hurt me. I hold myself at a high level. The Rams don't take calls on Aaron Donald. The Patriots don't take calls on Tom Brady. That's where I hold myself, in that regard."
For what it's worth, Adams did not rule out reconciling with the Jets, suggesting he eventually will meet with Douglas to iron things out. But he also left his future with the team open to interpretation.
"I'm excited to put on the uniform," he said. "I'm excited to be part of this organization. But for the future, I don't know. I really don't. I thought I did, but I don't know right now."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
AP on why Frank Gore motivates him
Two future Pro Football Hall of Famers who have no intention of hanging up the cleats soon...
-
Legendary expert releases Week 9 parlay
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just revealed his top Week 9 NFL parlay.
-
Garrett disciplines two tardy Cowboys
One of them has started four games for the team this season
-
Weekk 9 NFL odds, cheat sheets and picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 9 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Top Week 9 NFL survivor, knockout picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model just locked in the optimal NFL survivor pool picks for...
-
49ers at Cardinals: Preview, prediction
San Francisco looks to extend its undefeated start to the season in Glendale under the bright...
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline
-
Dolphins vs. Steelers live updates
It wasn't pretty, but the Steelers mounted a big comeback to beat the winless Dolphins