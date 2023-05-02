With the New York Jets only spending one pick on their offensive line in the 2023 NFL Draft -- fourth-round offensive tackle Carter Warren out of Pittsburgh (120th overall pick) -- they bolstered their depth in that area on Monday by signing another former Green Bay Packer, offensive tackle Billy Turner, the team announced.

Prior to starting seven games with the Denver Broncos last season, Turner was Aaron Rodgers' starting right tackle from 2019-2021, the span in which current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett held the same title with the Packers.

Turner signed a one-year deal worth up to 3.15 million, according to NFL Media. The Jets now employ four of Rodgers' former Packers teammates: Turner, wide receiver Allen Lazard, wide receiver Malik Taylor, and backup quarterback Tim Boyle.

Turner does fill a depth need for Gang Green after the only offensive lineman they came away with was Warren on Day 3. Their other tackles are former first-round pick Mekhi Becton, who has played one NFL game since the start of the 2021 season due to multiple injuries, soon-to-be 38-year-old Duane Brown, and second-year tackle Max Mitchell, a fourth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Mitchell has five career starts.

Turner played exclusively at right tackle last season, so he could compete with Mitchell in training camp for a starting job.