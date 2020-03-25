Jets agree to terms with former Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, per report
Onwuasor rejoins former Ravens teammate C.J. Mosley in New York
The New York Jets are taking a hard look at the middle of their defense this offseason, agreeing to sign yet another former Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker on Wednesday. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have agreed to terms with Patrick Onwuasor.
In 2019, Onwuasor recorded 64 combined tackles and three sacks -- both which ranked third on the team. He joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State in 2016, and has recorded 234 combined tackles and 9.5 sacks in four seasons.
Interestingly enough, Onwuasor was considered part of the reason the Ravens were comfortable letting C.J. Mosley go in free agency last offseason, which allowed the Jets the opportunity to sign the four-time Pro Bowler. Unfortunately, Mosley played in just two games last year due to injury, and recorded nine combined tackles, two passes defensed and one interception. Now, Onwuasor and Mosley will once again be teammates.
Where Onwuasor will fit in remains to be seen. At the very least, he provides depth at a position that struggled to stay healthy in 2019. As previously mentioned, Mosley missed most of the season due to injury and Avery Williamson missed the entire regular season with a torn ACL.
The Jets have been active on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and have already locked up Jordan Jenkins, who led the team in sacks last year with eight, and also reserve linebacker Neville Hewitt, who started 12 games last season. New York has also added a couple of members in the secondary, including Pierre Desir from the Indianapolis Colts, and also re-signed both Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Steelers sign OL Stefen Wisniewski
Wisniewski returns home with two Super Bowl rings on his resume
-
Report: Steelers sign XFL sack leader
Walker had 4.5 sacks in five games for the New York Guardians
-
Bengals to sign safety Vonn Bell
Bell became available when the Saints elected to sign Malcolm Jenkins
-
Suh re-signing with Buccaneers
Suh led the NFL with two fumble returns for touchdowns last season
-
Brady could get big bonus
The Buccaneers are going to reward Tom Brady handsomely if he can do one thing for them
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Live Mock Draft: Follow all the picks
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ two-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game