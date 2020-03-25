Jets agree to terms with former Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, per report

The New York Jets are taking a hard look at the middle of their defense this offseason, agreeing to sign yet another former Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker on Wednesday. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have agreed to terms with Patrick Onwuasor.

In 2019, Onwuasor recorded 64 combined tackles and three sacks -- both which ranked third on the team. He joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State in 2016, and has recorded 234 combined tackles and 9.5 sacks in four seasons.

Interestingly enough, Onwuasor was considered part of the reason the Ravens were comfortable letting C.J. Mosley go in free agency last offseason, which allowed the Jets the opportunity to sign the four-time Pro Bowler. Unfortunately, Mosley played in just two games last year due to injury, and recorded nine combined tackles, two passes defensed and one interception. Now, Onwuasor and Mosley will once again be teammates.

Where Onwuasor will fit in remains to be seen. At the very least, he provides depth at a position that struggled to stay healthy in 2019. As previously mentioned, Mosley missed most of the season due to injury and Avery Williamson missed the entire regular season with a torn ACL.

The Jets have been active on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and have already locked up Jordan Jenkins, who led the team in sacks last year with eight, and also reserve linebacker Neville Hewitt, who started 12 games last season. New York has also added a couple of members in the secondary, including Pierre Desir from the Indianapolis Colts, and also re-signed both Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet.