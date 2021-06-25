The New York Jets made another big offseason addition on Friday, as they reportedly agreed to terms with former Washington Football Team right tackle Morgan Moses on a one-year deal. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets are giving Moses a base salary of $3.6 million, but he can get up to $5.3 million by playing 80% or more of snaps.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported last week that the Jets and Moses were making progress on a potential multi-year deal, but nothing official immediately came from that report. Now, instead of a multi-year deal, it looks like Moses will be accepting a one-year contract. The 30-year-old was given permission by Ron Rivera last month to seek a trade, but was released just a few days later.

Moses was originally selected by Washington in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Virginia. After playing in just eight games during his rookie season, Moses has started in all 96 games over the last six seasons. While he hasn't been named to a Pro Bowl, Moses served as one of the few consistent pieces on Washington's offensive line over the years, and his release this offseason was seen as a major surprise. He spent the majority of his time on the right side of the offensive line, but did step in at left tackle for Washington in 2020.

The Jets have second-year tackle Mekhi Becton expected to start on the left side and George Fant on the right. Moses will likely come in and start at right tackle, however, as he further bolsters New York's offensive line for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.