Aaron Rodgers' unexcused absence made headlines at the start of the New York Jets' mandatory minicamp this week. But he wasn't the only big name to no-show the final round of spring workouts. The Jets were also without pass rusher Haason Reddick, the former Philadelphia Eagles star who also skipped this year's voluntary practices.

Why has Reddick, a seemingly prized trade acquisition, steered clear of the Jets despite appearing to embrace a return to his home state earlier this offseason? Did New York realize the Pro Bowler would hold out through minicamp when it sent a conditional third-round draft pick to the Eagles for his services back in April?

Here's everything you need to know:

Why is Reddick absent?

This one's simple: It comes down to money. The Eagles committed big bucks to Reddick when they first signed him in 2022 free agency, but two years later, Reddick's deal registers as a bargain, clocking in at No. 17 among edge rushers in terms of average annual value ($15 million). Reddick's father, Raymond Matthew, told ESPN after April's trade that his son "outperformed his contract" and "just wanted market value."

The problem? Reddick still hasn't received that. The Eagles likely wouldn't have moved Reddick, whose 27 sacks in two years helped fuel two playoff runs, if they weren't far apart in prospective contract talks. But Reddick likely welcomed the move to New York with the hope and/or expectation the Jets would do what the Eagles didn't. And Jets general manager Joe Douglas may have pulled the trigger on the deal thinking Reddick would "drop the issue in time," per ESPN, or else settle for a milder pay adjustment.

Reddick has politely avoided comment on his contract while still sporting Jets apparel in community appearances. By forfeiting a reported $250,000 workout bonus by skipping voluntary organized team activities and risking another $50,000 loss by forgoing mandatory minicamp, however, he is making it clear with his actions that he's presently uninterested in a minor restructure. Why risk injury before training camp, he might be reasoning, if the Jets have yet to substantially increase his pay or guarantees ahead of his Gang Green debut?

What's next?

Reddick sporting Jets gear in public suggests the pass rusher isn't trying to strong-arm New York into yet another relocation. He's also been very forthright about his community ties, embracing the opportunity to play in his home state of New Jersey. But he also has little reason to bend on his contractual stance, at least at this point: The Jets, after all, surrendered a notable draft pick to acquire him back in April, then dealt fellow edge rusher John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos. After also losing Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency, the team is overtly depending on Reddick as a key component of their vaunted defense.

Due a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in the final year of his existing deal, Reddick may well settle for more of a guaranteed structure, if not a substantial increase in 2024 earnings. That would at least put him on course for a smoother journey to 2025 free agency, where he could conceivably cash in with an even more lucrative deal. Either way, the onus appears to be more on Jets brass, with training camp the next artificial deadline for either side to budge.