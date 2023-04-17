A prominent player won't be present when the New York Jets begin voluntary offseason workouts today. All-Pro defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will not attend as he continues to be in pursuit of a new contract, according to NFL Media. The two sides have reportedly been working on a new deal for the past several weeks.

Williams said at the end of the 2022 season that he would not attend the team's voluntary workouts without a new deal in place. The 25-year-old is currently slated to make $9.954 million (fully guaranteed) for the 2023 season after the Jets picked up his fifth-year option last offseason.

Jets' general manager Joe Douglas recently acknowledged that the team has been in contact with Williams' agent, Nicole Lynn.

"[There's] no exact timeline for when that's going to get done," Douglas said during the league meetings, via ESPN, "but [I] had good conversations with Nicole."

The third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams made $32.529 million during his first four seasons with the Jets. A full-time starter since 2020, Williams has tallied 25 sacks, 163 tackles and 29 tackles for loss over that span. Williams was named an All-Pro last season after setting career highs in sacks (12), forced fumbles (2), and tackles for loss (12). His play helped Gang Green's defense finish fourth in the NFL in scoring, third in passing yards allowed and fourth in red zone efficiency.

Williams is part of a talented Jets defense that also includes fellow All-Pro Sauce Gardner, Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley and younger brother Quincy Williams, who signed a three-year extension with the club before the start of free agency.

Along with communicating with Williams, the Jets are trying to finalize a deal that would send four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers to New York. While Rodgers would make the Jets an instant contender, it would come at a cost that could impact the contracts of the some of the team's key players.