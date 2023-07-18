One reason the NFL waited until the last minute to pick a "Hard Knocks" team this year is because no one wanted to do it. In the end, the league ended up forcing the New York Jets to be on the show and to say they're upset about the situation would probably be an understatement.

Several members of the organization -- including Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh -- have already made it clear that the Jets are unhappy about being selected (Rodgers was pretty blunt, saying the decision was forced down the team's throat).

So how unhappy are the Jets? ESPN's Adam Schefter provided a few more details this week during a segment on "Get Up."

Jets were forced to be on the show. "The league wanted to go to the Jets, the Jets didn't want it," Schefter said. "That's why they waited until last week because there was no other option and the league said essentially, 'You're doing it.'" Under the eligibility rules for "Hard Knocks," there were only four teams the NFL could force to be on the show -- the Jets, Commanders, Saints and Browns -- and none of those teams wanted to do it.

"The league wanted to go to the Jets, the Jets didn't want it," Schefter said. "That's why they waited until last week because there was no other option and the league said essentially, 'You're doing it.'" Under the eligibility rules for "Hard Knocks," there were only four teams the NFL could force to be on the show -- the Jets, Commanders, Saints and Browns -- and none of those teams wanted to do it. Jets fought the decision tooth and nail. The Jets fought until the bitter end to avoid doing the show, which is why the league didn't make an official announcement until Monday, just two days before the show has to start filming. "The Jets fought it all along," Schefter said. "They met with NFL films and told them as clear as day, 'We don't want to do this.' The last time the Jets did it with Rex Ryan [in 2010], they were along for the ride, this group is not along for the ride."

The Jets fought until the bitter end to avoid doing the show, which is why the league didn't make an official announcement until Monday, just two days before the show has to start filming. "The Jets fought it all along," Schefter said. "They met with NFL films and told them as clear as day, 'We don't want to do this.' The last time the Jets did it with Rex Ryan [in 2010], they were along for the ride, this group is not along for the ride." 'Hard Knocks' won't be getting the same access it usually does. One key segment that likley won't be shown this year involves the process of players getting cut. "Hard Knocks will not be the same," Schefter said. "They're not going to be given the same access. The Jets don't believe it's humane to show players being released so it would surprise me if we see that this summer."

One key segment that likley won't be shown this year involves the process of players getting cut. "Hard Knocks will not be the same," Schefter said. "They're not going to be given the same access. The Jets don't believe it's humane to show players being released so it would surprise me if we see that this summer." Jets are only going to do the bare minimum when it comes to cooperation. "This is a partnership and the Jets are not interested in being partners with NFL Films," Schefter said. "The Jets are not going to provide the level of cooperation that the Lions provided last year or that other teams have provided in other years."

Based on all of this information, this feels like it's either going to be the best "Hard Knocks" ever or the worst, with no in-between.

The Jets will be reporting to training camp on Wednesday and from the way Schefter is making it sound, it doesn't seem like the 'Hard Knocks' camera crew will be getting a very warm welcome. The first episode of "Hard Knocks" will be airing on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. ET, so make sure to mark your calendar.