Jets are reportedly releasing Terrelle Pryor, who will be out two weeks with a torn groin
Pryor has failed to latch onto two teams after moving on from the Browns
Just when it looked like Terrelle Pryor was on the verge of breaking out, he's suffered a setback that has left him without a team.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets are releasing Pryor on Saturday as he recovers from a torn groin that should keep him out a couple weeks. After lasting only one year in Washington with the Redskins and landing with the Jets in May, Pryor is already looking for a new team again.
As Schefter reported, the Jets are interested in bringing him back, but they'll likely have to compete for his services. Pryor hasn't been at his best in recent years, but he still holds potential -- the kind of potential that a receiver team will think they can unlock.
According to Schefter, the Jets just couldn't afford to carry an injured receiver. That's why Pryor is surprisingly without a team.
With the Browns, Pryor successfully made the transition from quarterback to receiver. In 2016, he broke out with 77 catches, 1,007 yards, and four touchdowns. But the Browns -- surprisingly, at the time -- let him walk in free agency. He earned a one-year deal with the Redskins in free agency in what was a considered a strong signing at the time, but Pryor hardly made an impact in Washington, totaling 240 yards and one touchdown in a nine-game 2017 season.
He joined the Jets this offseason and started to contribute offensively in recent weeks after overcoming a fractured ankle before the season. His most-recent outing saw him catch five of six targets for 57 yards and a touchdown. But a groin injury won't give him the chance to build off that performance.
Don't expect him to remain unsigned for that long. Pryor might not ever develop into the star he looked like he was becoming in Cleveland -- he's already 29 -- but he can still help a receiver-needy team assuming he can get healthy.
He's worthy of a roster spot somewhere.
