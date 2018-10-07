Jets aren't pondering any staff changes; reports of Todd Bowles being on hot seat are premature

The job security of Jets head coach Todd Bowles has become a topic of frequent conversation in the New York area, but the team is not considering any staff changes at this time, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

The Jets are off to a 1-3 start and there are some obvious areas they need to improve on, especially on the road, but sources said any talk of Bowles being on the hot seat was premature and ownership is not mulling anything like that at this point. The franchise is seeking signs of improvement and growth over the course of the season, however, and there is a hope that the Jets finish the season in a more sound manner than how they have started it.

But any time a team starts a rookie quarterback there is an acknowledgement that a learning curve is natural, and how second-overall pick Sam Darnold progresses through the season will be paramount for all involved. Bowles has faced increasing fan and media criticism for how he has managed games, and the Jets have regressed in some ways from the plucky, upstart group of a year ago. It got to a point last week where recent first-round pick Leonard Williams was coming out in public to defend his embattled coach, who is 11-26 in his tenure and who has become the fodder for quasi-daily rumblings in the local media.

But there is no movement afoot in the organization to make a change and no one is coaching for his job at this point, sources said. Would I be surprised if the Jets were in the market for a new coach in 2019 (particularly one with a top pedigree on the offensive side of the ball)? Not in the least. At this point, however, the chatter is far ahead of where the organization is, in terms of pondering a change.

