Tragedy has struck the New York Jets and the organization as a whole is pulling for Greg Knapp, the newly-installed pass game specialist for 2021. Knapp, 58, was reportedly riding his bicycle this week when he was struck by a vehicle, per Mike Klis of 9News in Denver. He is currently in critical condition and, on Tuesday, his family released a statement regarding the accident -- via the team.

"Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passing for life can be felt in all his interactions with people," the statement read. "He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration. While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives.

"We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support -- it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family at this time."

Head coach Robert Saleh also issued comment on Knapp's status.

"Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family," said Saleh. "Greg's fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident."

Prior to joining the Jets this offseason, Knapp served as quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons for three seasons, having also held that role for several NFL teams prior -- including winning a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos -- over the course of a longstanding professional coaching career that includes stints as offensive coordinator as well. Also having several years of collegiate coaching experience under his belt, he indeed does bring a wealth of knowledge and information to his new position in New York, and is primed to help the development of second-overall pick Zach Wilson. That now becomes tertiary to the current battle for his life, however.