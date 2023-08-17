New York Jets senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden exited practice on a cart after he went down on the sideline during Wednesday's joint session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Oden went to the hospital after catching a little "friendly fire" during a skirmish between the two teams, and that he's expected to be fine.

Oden returned to practice Thursday, and while his left arm was in a sling, he appeared in good spirits.

The Cleveland native has spent 20 years in the NFL as an assistant coach, including the past four with Robert Saleh in San Francisco and now New York.

It is not uncommon for fights to break out, particularly among linemen, during joint practices. It is a more private setting than actual games and it often is a break from beating up on their own teammates during the other days of training camp. Joint practices are taking place across the country during the month of August.

A week ago, the Jets engaged in joint practices with the Carolina Panthers leading up to their preseason opener. They host Tampa Bay in Week 2 of the preseason Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.