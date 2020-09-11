The AFC East has been home to just one division champion for 16 of the last 17 seasons: The New England Patriots. Most would agree, however, that things could be very different this year. With the vaunted Bill Belichick-Tom Brady pairing split in two, and the former now banking on a comeback from Cam Newton to keep New England and a roster decimated by opt-outs in the playoff picture, there's never been a better time for rivals to step up and steal the spotlight. That includes the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, who just happen to open the 2020 season against each other.

Will Week 1 mark Buffalo's first step toward a long-awaited division title? Or can the rebuilding Jets actually pull off the upset? We'll find out this Sunday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for the AFC East battle:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bills Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Jets may say they're in it to win it in 2020, but the most interesting thing about their offensive debut on Sunday might be whether Adam Gase actually feeds 37-year-old Frank Gore more than $50 million man Le'Veon Bell. Based on reports out of training camp, this seems like more than just a possibility. In all seriousness, Sam Darnold should be motivated to hit the ground running against a Bills secondary already affected by Josh Norman's predictable absence. But there's just not a whole lot else to be excited about when it comes to New York, which still has question marks up front and could be sorely lacking wide receiver depth with rookie Denzel Mims nursing a pair of hamstring injuries.

The Bills, on the other hand, could be due for some defensive regression, particularly at corner with injuries already taking a toll. They're still rock-solid on that side of the ball, though, and things are even more promising on offense, where quarterback Josh Allen has all the tools to take another leap. Regardless of whether he's corrected deep-ball accuracy issues, he's now got Stefon Diggs as part of an underrated WR corps, not to mention a running backfield bolstered by rookie Zack Moss.

Divisional games can be close, but on paper, these teams couldn't be much further apart. Buffalo should take an early AFC East lead with ease.

Pick: Bills 26, Jets 14

