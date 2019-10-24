Jets at Jaguars prediction: How to watch, stream Sam Darnold vs. Gardner Minshew on CBS, CBS All Access

The New York Jets (1-5) are looking to rebound off their shutout loss to the Patriots on Monday Night Football when they travel down to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars (3-4).

The Jags were able to pull off the win over the Bengals in Week 7 on the leg of Josh Lambo, who netted all four of his field goals and one extra point for 13 total points. Quarterback Gardner Minshew was once again solid for Jacksonville, while the defense was able to create four turnovers on the afternoon. This could come into play once again on Sunday as Darnold is fresh off a five turnover game against New England.

Before we dive deeper into that matchup and give our prediction, here's how to catch all the action.

Preview

The more newsworthy items surrounding the Jaguars lately has been more to do what's going on off the field as they shipped away star corner Jalen Ramsey in a blockbuster trade with the Rams. They were able to fare just fine without him last week as they were able to notch three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. Elsewhere, quarterback Nick Foles, who suffered a clavicle injury in the opener, has begun practicing.

As for the team on the field, Gardner Minshew has fallen off a bit. Over his last two games, the rookie has completed just 47.5% of his passes and averaging 209 yards passing and has one touchdown to go along with a pick. In his first four start, he boasted a 62.9 completion percentage, averaged 251 yards per-game and had seven touchdowns with no picks.

Luckily for the Jacksonville offense, running back Leonard Fournette has picked things up averaging 134 rushing yards over the last two games and is doing that on a 5.3 yards per-carry clip.

As for the Jets, they were dealt a sobering hand from the Patriots following their upset win over the Cowboys in Week 6. Darnold was "seeing ghosts" and that forced him to cough up the ball five times. Overall, there really wasn't much the New York offense could do, but they did have some success with Le'Veon Bell in the running game.

Prediction

This all-time series is currently tied 7-7 (including postseason) and the Jets have won four of the previous five matchups. That said, the Jags were able to pull out the win in their most recent matchup in 2018. In the end, I think Minshew continues to come back down to earth along with the Jacksonville defense, while Sam Darnold looks more like he did against Dallas. That'll help New York to land their second win of the year.

The pick: Jets 17-13 over Jaguars