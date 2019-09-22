Jets at Patriots: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 3 AFC East matchup

Heading into 2019, there was the potential for this Week 3 contest between the Patriots and Jets to be a bit more competitive than in year's past. After all, New York made a handful of big signings in the offseason, and coupled with the maturation of second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, the Jets appeared to be like the rise.

But, injuries have hit Adam Gase's team hard. Darnold will miss Sunday's contest in New England as he continues to deal with mono, while linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) are also going going to be out. After backup quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Monday night, it'll be third stringer Luke Falk under center for the Jets as he prepares to take on a Patriots defense that has allowed three points all season.

On top of that tough test for the New York offense, Tom Brady and company are looking to continue their familiar dominance after dropping 43 points against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Given that mismatch in talent, it's no wonder the line in this contest has the Patriots favored by three touchdowns.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.