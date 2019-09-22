Jets at Patriots: Live updates, highlights, game stats for Week 3 AFC East matchup

The Patriots and Jets are squaring off for an AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium.

So far, New England's defense has been to completely suffocate New York's offense with third-stringer Luke Falk under center. Offensively for the Patriots, they were able to open the game with three straight touchdown drives, but the Jets defense has been able to contain them some after that initial wave of scoring.

With one of this touchdown passes, Tom Brady broke his tie with Drew Brees to take sole ownership of No. 2 all-time for most career touchdowns thrown. Now, he only trails Peyton Manning for the all-time record.

Follow along below for live updates of all the action.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Live blog

Heading into 2019, there was the potential for this Week 3 contest between the Patriots and Jets to be a bit more competitive than in year's past. After all, New York made a handful of big signings in the offseason, and coupled with the maturation of second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, the Jets appeared to be like the rise.

But, injuries have hit Adam Gase's team hard. Darnold will miss Sunday's contest in New England as he continues to deal with mono, while linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) are also going going to be out. After backup quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Monday night, it'll be third stringer Luke Falk under center for the Jets as he prepares to take on a Patriots defense that has allowed three points all season.

On top of that tough test for the New York offense, Tom Brady and company are looking to continue their familiar dominance after dropping 43 points against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Given that mismatch in talent, it's no wonder the line in this contest has the Patriots favored by three touchdowns.