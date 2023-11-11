Sunday's Week 10 slate in the NFL wraps up from Sin City as the Raiders host the Jets for a "Sunday Night Football" head-to-head at Allegiant Stadium.

The 2023 season has been a turbulent one for both of these franchises. For the Jets, what was thought to be a Super Bowl-contending season was dashed out of the gate with Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles just four plays into his New York career. While it did look like the Jets were on the verge of a lost season, they've played hard behind Zach Wilson and are 4-4 coming into this matchup. Meanwhile, the Raiders have blown the masthead up. Last week, the club fired both head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, handing the keys over to coach Antonio Pierce on an interim basis. In his first game, he was able to lead Las Vegas to a win, snapping the club's two-game losing skid with rookie Aidan O'Connell as his quarterback over the now-benched Jimmy Garoppolo.

Will the momentum of that win carry over into this game against New York or will the Jets get back above .500 with a road victory? And how can you tune into this game to see the action unfold? We've got the answers below as you'll be able to find everything you need to know about this prime-time game, including key matchups and our prediction below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Nov. 12 | 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 12 | 8:20 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

TV: NBC

NBC | fubo (try for free) Odds: Jets -1, O/U 36.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)

Keys to the game

Can the Jets prevent another sluggish start? New York has gotten off to rather slow starts this season. They've been outscored 62-12 in the opening quarter, giving them a -49 point differential to start games. That is the worst of any team through eight games since the 2014 Buccaneers. They were outscored 14-0 in the first quarter of their Week 9 loss to the Chargers, which marked the sixth time this season they've been shut out in the opening quarter.

While it might be a stretch to say that the Jets are a great team, they are .500 coming into this matchup. Against teams that are at least .500 this season, the Raiders are 0-4. Against teams that are below .500, Las Vegas is 4-1. Will the Jets offense show any sign of life? It's been tough sledding for the Jets offense with Zach Wilson under center. They have the fewest offensive touchdowns in the NFL this season and have just one game with multiple offensive touchdowns. As you may expect, New York has struggled on third down and in the red zone this season as well. That said, the team's 22% conversion rate on third down and 24% touchdown rate in the red zone is the worst of any team in any season since 2000. That needs to improve if they want to move to 5-4.



Prediction

Robert Saleh has been able to keep the ship afloat in New York and has been able to get his roster to play hard even as they've had their issues on offense. I also think Antonio Pierce has that same type of impact with the Raiders, which was evident in the 30-6 win over the Giants last week. Overall, this pick comes down to which offense I trust. Right now, it's hard to trust Wilson. They can't move the ball on third down, can't convert in the red zone and there are stats to show that they are better WITHOUT him under center than with him. Since Wilson was drafted in 2021, the Jets have been without him for 13 total games. In those contests, the team is averaging 106.1 more passing yards than in the 29 games with Wilson. Aidan O'Connell has already shown a bit more stability and with Josh Jacobs in the backfield and pass catchers like Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers at his disposal, the Raiders can get north of 20 points. That's something the Wilson-led Jets may not be capable of in this setting.

Score prediction: Raiders 21, Jets 17