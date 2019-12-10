Jets at Ravens prediction: How to watch, stream AFC clash on 'Thursday Night Football'

The New York Jets have won four of their last five games, but they'll face their toughest test in more than a month on Thursday night when they visit the Baltimore Ravens, who have now won nine straight and are already locked into the AFC playoff picture.

Will Lamar Jackson and Co. be too much for Gregg Williams' defense? Or can Adam Gase find a way to upset arguably the class of the conference?

Before we reveal why the Ravens are a slam dunk to guarantee the Jets a losing season, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

Preview

The Jets (5-8) may seem like they're doing OK because of their solid stretch since mid-November, but there's a reason they're three games below .500 right now. New York has flashed on both sides of the ball, with Sam Darnold and Williams' defense taking turns leading upset victories, like October's stunner against the Dallas Cowboys or Thanksgiving Week's rout of the Oakland Raiders. But this is still largely a poorly coached team with little to no success against legitimate opponents. New York's last four wins have come against the Giants, the Redskins, the Raiders and the Bengals. Wins are wins, yes, but they're still averaging just over 17 points per game and are perpetually missing or getting underwhelming results from their cornerstone players. They're not good.

The Ravens (11-2), meanwhile, couldn't be much further from the Jets. They do just about everything well, their star young quarterback is playing like a star young quarterback, and their defense has been increasingly opportunistic as the year's gone on. Baltimore isn't invincible, winning its last two by a combined 10 points, but with Lamar Jackson under center, they're always a threat to break off a big play. Coupled with aggressive and creative leadership from John Harbaugh and Greg Roman, the Ravens are easily the scariest team in the AFC. Their last defeat came during a two-game slide in September, and with their remaining schedule, it's not out of the question that Baltimore could finish 14-2 with the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Prediction

You might be tempted to predict that Gregg Williams will get the most out of a recovering Jamal Adams and the Jets defense, stymie Jackson and at least put New York in contention for an upset on Thursday. But you shouldn't be. Adam Gase still runs Gang Green, and his club just got done going down to the wire with the Miami Dolphins. Yes, Miami beat the Philadelphia Eagles not long ago, but there's absolutely no way the Jets are going to be able to play to their Week 13 level and expect to be in the same ballpark as the Ravens.

At home, with all their weapons, the Ravens should have no trouble taking this one as insurance for their run at the No. 1 seed. Now, a 14.5-point spread is a big one, especially on a short week with Baltimore fresh off two close games, but if you're picking straight-up, there should be absolutely no hesitation.

Pick: Ravens 29, Jets 16

