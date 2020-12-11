The Seattle Seahawks are coming off their most surprising loss of the season, falling out of the NFC West lead and significantly decreasing their chances at clinching home-field advantage in the NFC following a stunning loss to the Giants. The New York Jets wish they were in the Seahawks' situation, just hoping to win a football game and avoid an 0-13 start to the year (of course it's more beneficial to the Jets' future if they lose out). A loss Sunday would give the Jets the longest losing streak in franchise history at 13 games.

Can the Seahawks avoid another embarrassing loss and get their season back on track? Will the Jets avoid a franchise-record losing streak or continue to remain winless? We'll find out soon, but here's everything you need to know for this interconference clash.

The Jets may be better off losing out and clinching the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but this team is trying to win a football game. New York fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after the Jets defense gave up a last-second touchdown in a stunning defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders last week -- a game the Jets had their first win all but sealed. The Jets have allowed 30+ points in all seven non-divisional games this season and currently rank third-to-last in points allowed for the year.

This would be an opportunistic week for the Seahawks offense to get back on track. Seattle has scored just 19.8 points per contest over the last four games and 327 yards a game during that stretch. Quite a difference from the first eight games when the offense was averaging 34.3 points a game and 415 yards per contest. The Seahawks are just 3-4 since their 5-0 start, with Russell Wilson having 12 giveaways during that stretch. Even though the offense has been struggling, the defense has thrived. Seattle has allowed a season-low 17 points in two straight games and has 14 sacks since Week 10, which is tied for the most in the NFL over that span. Seattle's defense has allowed just 19.5 points per game over its last four games, compared to 30.4 in the first eight. The secondary has significantly improved, allowing just 205 pass yards per game over their last four games compared to 362.1 over their first eight -- which was the highest average in NFL history.

Since Russell Wilson entered the league in 2012, the Seahawks are 15-2 at home vs AFC opponents, which is the second-best winning percentage (.882) in the NFL over that span. Seattle's offense has been struggling, but should be able to get things back on track against a New York secondary that has given up 347+ yards in three of the past five games. This should be a bounce-back week for the Seahawks.

Pick: Seahawks 34, Jets 17

