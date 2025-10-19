The winless New York Jets have made a change at quarterback, as coach Aaron Glenn benched Justin Fields in favor of veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor to begin the second half of their Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Fields completed 6 of 12 passes for just 46 yards, and rushed for 22 yards before being benched. New York trailed Carolina 10-3 at the halftime break. This change at quarterback comes one week after Fields registered minus-10 net passing yards in the Jets' London loss to the Denver Broncos. In that matchup, New York's offense recorded just 82 total yards.

Glenn admitted to reporters earlier this week that Fields took a "step back" during the loss to the Broncos, but was not ready to bench him.

"I thought about this a lot last night. I thought about the question that was asked. When you look at what Justin did the games that he played," Glenn said. "I didn't think he was bad at all. I actually thought he did some pretty good things in those four games, and this fifth game, he took a step back. And I'm with you guys 100%, and we can't have that. We have to get better than that. And he knows that. He knows that better than anyone. I don't think you just try to bench a player after having one true bad game, because I thought the other games he played fairly well."

After spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets that included $30 million guaranteed. In the first five games of the season, Fields completed 65% of his passes for 799 yards (159.8 passing yards per game), four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Taylor, who turned 36 in August, is in his second season with the Jets. A sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2011, Taylor has also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and New York Giants. He owns a 28-29-1 record as a starter.

The Jets entered Sunday averaging 279.8 total yards per game, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, and 144.2 passing yards per game, which ranked dead last in the NFL. Glenn is the first Jets coach to ever begin his tenure 0-6, and he's clearly looking for a stabilizing force under center that can get this offense on the right track.