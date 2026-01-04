The Buffalo Bills won't be AFC East champions this season, but they can still improve their seeding in the NFL playoffs if they beat the New York Jets and have results go their way elsewhere in Week 18. Yet given the foot injury star quarterback Josh Allen is currently nursing, Buffalo may not want to risk its most important player with a postseason berth already secured. Allen does not have an injury designation on the injury report, but it's unclear whether he will play the full game. The Jets, meanwhile, are playing out the string for another lost season. Coach Aaron Glenn may be coaching for his job.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Bills are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Jets odds at DraftKings, and the total is 38.5 points. Before making any Jets vs. Bills picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Bills vs. Jets on Sunday

When: Sunday, Jan. 4

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Bills vs. Jets betting preview

Odds: Bills -12.5, over/under 38.5

These lines could fluctuate as kickoff draws closer and it becomes clearer just how the Bills will handle their starters. Both teams are 7-9 against the spread. Buffalo is 8-8 to the Over, while New York is 10-6. The Bills have only covered in one of their last four games, while the Jets haven't covered once in that span.

Bills vs. Jets SGP

Bills -12.5

Over 38.5

Bills -7.5 first half spread

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Bills vs. Jets score prediction, picks

The Bills cover in 62% of the model's simulations and win outright in 82%. The Over hits 69% of the time. These rates may change as player availability news emerges.

Bills vs. Jets score prediction: Bills 30, Jets 16

