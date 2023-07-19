The New York Jets will be without a few starters as they open up training camp this week. Per NFL Media, the team placed running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Randall Cobb, tight end C.J. Uzomah and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the PUP list on Wednesday.

The physically unable to perform list is a designation for players who are unable to suit up and practice due to football-related injuries, per the NFL's official website. Players on the PUP list can participate in team activities, but cannot practice until they are activated. Activation can happen at any time.

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 80 Yds 463 TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

Hall, who was selected with the No. 36 overall pick in last year's draft out of Iowa State, was in the midst of a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign before tearing his ACL in Week 7. In seven contests, Hall rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries, and caught 19 passes for 218 yards and another touchdown Jets general manager Joe Douglas has said he's hopeful Hall can suit up for the season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

The Jets have been tied to Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, who is in the process of choosing his next NFL home, but New York has plenty of running backs to work with while Hall continues his recovery. Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, Zonovan Knight and Travis Dye figure to receive reps in the interim.