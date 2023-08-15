A day after coming to terms with Dalvin Cook, the New York Jets are welcoming back fellow running back Breece Hall. Hall has returned to practice after he was placed on the team's PUP list on July 19.

Hall had been working his way back from a torn ACL that was sustained during the team's win over Denver in Week 7 of the 2022 season. By all accounts, Hall's recovery has been a successful one.

"He looks really good," Jets coach Robert Saleh said of Hall back on July 20, via the team's website. "Someone gave me a little whisper that he hit 23 (mph) on his GPS, so he looks really good. He looks strong, he's in really good shape. Obviously, we're going to do good by him and make sure that we slow play it, but he's in really good shape."

Prior to the injury, Hall was showing why the Jets used the 36th overall pick in last year's draft to select him. He averaged 6.2 yards-per-carry and was named as a starter after rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' Week 5 win over Miami.

In his first game as a starer, Hall rumbled for 116 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. He had 72 yards and a score on just four carries prior to getting injured against the Broncos.

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 80 Yds 463 TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

Hall will now join forces with Cook, a Pro Bowler in each of his last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Last season, Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and eight scores while averaging 4.4 yards-per-carry. Cook also caught 39 passes for 295 yards and two scores while helping the Vikings win the NFC North title.

Dalvin Cook MIN • RB • #4 Att 264 Yds 1173 TD 8 FL 4 View Profile

The Jets' offense will also feature four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to New York following a Hall of Fame worthy career with the Green Bay Packers. New York's offense also includes former Packers wideouts Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, and former Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.