Jets, Broncos and Cardinals to fire coaches; at least five teams set to conduct head-coach searches

At least five NFL teams will be conducting head coaching searches, according to team and league sources, with the Cardinals, Broncos and Jets set to join the Packers and Browns as teams to relieve their head coaches of their duties.

Those decisions have essentially been made and those teams will begin pursuing interviews with other coaches in earnest on Monday, sources said. There is also the potential for several more changes, pending the outcome of meetings between coaches, general managers and ownership around the league. The Buccaneers, Bengals, Jaguars and Dolphins are mulling – and in many cases strongly leaning towards – either a coach or general manager change (and in some cases, both), while the Panthers and Ravens do not intend to make coaching changes at this time but still have significant matters to wade through with their current coaches before things are truly settled there.

The Cardinals have been researching and gathering information on potential candidates for weeks, sources said, and will be moving on from Steve Wilks after just one season. John Elway seriously considered firing Vance Joseph a year ago, and at various points intended to do so, but will be conducting another coaching search this week, I'm told, while the Jets will be doing the same, with New York seeking an offensive guru on any new staff – whether at head coach or otherwise – who can help Sam Darnold evolve into a franchise quarterback. The Browns and Packers are already well into their coaching searches after parting with their head coaches weeks ago.

The Buccaneers have been evaluating potential candidates internally as well, with Dirk Koetter unlikely to be back next season, though that situation is not as finite as the others mentioned. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has had another down season and he and the franchise have nearly parted ways several times in recent years; if he moves on to another team, or stays in a front-office role, Hue Jackson, already on staff, and former Bengals running back Eric Bieniemy will garner serious consideration, sources said. The Jaguars were the biggest disappointment in the NFL and will begin the offseason by evaluating the front office structure and what changes need to be made there, sources said; the outcome of that process could lead to more moves on the staff. And Dolphins ownership is leaning towards keeping general manager Chris Grier and coach Adam Gase, sources said, though the team is expected to make other changes in its personnel department.