The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets meet in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Paramount+ with both teams sitting near the bottom of the league standings. The Browns have transitioned to starting rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel after dealing Joe Flacco, while the Jets were busy at the trade deadline and stockpiled more picks for their rebuild. This isn't expected to be one of the top games in Week 10, but it could ultimately decide which franchise has the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Browns are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Jets consensus odds at SportsLine, and the over/under is 37.5 points. Cleveland is a -131 money line favorite (risk $131 to win $100), while New York is a +111 home underdog. Before making any Browns vs. Jets picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Browns vs. Jets

Where to watch Browns vs. Jets on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 9

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Browns vs. Jets betting preview

Odds: Browns -2.5, over/under 37.5

This is not expected to be a high-scoring game, as the total for this contest is tied for the lowest on the Week 10 odds board. The Browns were actually slight underdogs before the Jets dealt Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, shifting the lines substantially. Cleveland is 3-5 ATS this season while New York is 4-4. The Browns are 4-4 on the over/under while the Jets are 5-3 to the Over.

Browns vs. Jets SGP

Under 37.5 points (-105)

Quinshon Judkins anytime touchdown (-130)

Justin Fields Under 179.5 passing yards (-113)

Final odds: +550 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $550)

Model's Browns vs. Jets score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Jets as home underdogs. They cover the spread in 53% of simulations and win in 48%, bringing value in the latter market as +113 underdogs. The Over (37.5) hits in 58% of simulations.

Browns vs. Jets score prediction: Browns 22, Jets 21

