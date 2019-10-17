Jets' C.J. Mosley not yet returned to practice, but declares his status vs. Patriots

It's a moment the New York Jets have been waiting for much of the season, and the timing could not be better. They were unable to land their first win of 2019 until a Week 6 upset of the Dallas Cowboys, and while a large reason for their 0-4 start was quarterback Sam Darnold missing three games with mononucleosis, there was yet another on the defensive side of the ball. C.J. Mosley, the team's four-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro linebacker, was absent himself with a groin injury that cost him the last four games.

Having not played since the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets defense struggled to keep opponents from running up the score in recent weeks, and that includes allowing the New England Patriots to walk away with a 30-14 win in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium. This time, the rival teams will square off on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, and Mosley insists he'll be in uniform for the rematch.

"I'm playing Monday night," Mosley said definitively, before framing it with a caveat, via the Associated Press. "Unless I get hurt or something, I'm playing."

The declaration is as big as it is bold when considering the 27-year-old did not participate in Thursday's practice. He did do individual work off to the side, though, and said he feels ready to go -- something that will officially be determined over the next two practices.

"It was a long process," Mosley explained. "After the fourth week -- last week or the week after -- I felt my body getting better, and most of the swelling went down. I think that was kind of the main thing. You know, at my position and what I do, [the injury] was affecting me cutting and changing direction, and I have to do that on every single play.

"Once I got that mental block out of my head, it let me get back on the field and kinda test it a little bit. Being out there [on Thursday] helped as well. Every day it's me building my confidence up and being able to run around."

The centerpiece of the Jets defense, Mosley being both available and healthy will go a long way in attempting to quell Tom Brady, a longstanding nemesis to Gang Green -- as they attempt to force a second upset that would give them their first winning streak of the season.