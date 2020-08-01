Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jamal Adams trade winners ( 2:07 )

Throughout this entire week, reports have flooded in concerning NFL players opting out of the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, however, arguably the biggest name to opt out yet surfaced. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has decided to opt out of the 2020 season due to family health concerns. The four-time Pro Bowler left the Baltimore Ravens last offseason to sign with the Jets on a five-year, $85 million deal.

The former Alabama star had been one of the best inside linebackers in the league since being drafted with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, but his first season in New York did not go smoothly. During the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, Mosley injured his groin. It was an injury that he struggled to get over, as he played in just two games and recorded nine combined tackles, two passes defensed and one interception which he returned for a touchdown before being placed on injured reserve.

The Jets had hoped he would be ready to rebound in a big way during the second year of his deal, but he is passing on that chance due to the coronavirus.

In 79 career games, Mosley has recorded 588 combined tackles, 8.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 10 interceptions. With him out, James Burgess, Patrick Onwuasor or Neville Hewitt figure to take his place on the inside next to Blake Cashman or Avery Williamson -- depending on when the latter comes off of the PUP list. The Jets traded away Jamal Adams just last Saturday, and now they've lost their top two defensive stars in the span of one week.

Mosley will certainly not be the last player to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. To keep up with who will pass on playing this year, check out CBS Sports' opt-out tracker here.