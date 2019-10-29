Jets CEO Christopher Johnson caught on video criticizing his team ahead of loss to Jaguars
Things are not going well in New York
I know the New York Jets are bad, you know the Jets are bad, the fans know the Jets are bad and even Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is now openly admitting the Jets are bad.
The 1-6 team showed the smallest glimmer of promise when Sam Darnold came back from his mononucleosis illness and beat the Dallas Cowboys a few week ago, but are right now one of the laughing stocks of the league.
Johnson is not feeling reassured about the Jets going forward and was caught on camera openly criticizing the team.
Before their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to get to that 1-6 record, he was seen talking to someone in the crowd and said, "Hopefully the team will actually show up this week."
Yikes.
The shocking part was not what was said -- many Jets hopefuls have been saying the same thing for weeks now -- but you don't exactly expect to hear the team's CEO saying it.
The Jets are in third place in the AFC East, but only because the Miami Dolphins can't manage to secure one win so far.
New York will face their win-less divisional opponents on Sunday, with the best chance to win and try to show the fans, and the CEO, that there is hope for the future.
Right now, a top draft pick seems like the path this team is taking, though history shows the Jets top picks don't fare so well.
