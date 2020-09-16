The preseason title of "worst team in the NFL" this year was prematurely handed to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but after Week 1, the New York Jets may be the new favorite. While the Jaguars upset the divisional rival Indianapolis Colts, the Jets were dominated by the Buffalo Bills. The 27-17 final score may not show it, but the Jets were unable to do anything on offense. Buffalo registered 16 more first downs than New York and 150 more yards of total offense despite both teams turning the ball over twice. While Jets fans are starting to worry about head coach Adam Gase, team CEO Christopher Johnson remains confident in him.

"I think that he has a lot more in him as a head coach than some of our fans are giving him credit for," Johnson said on Wednesday, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. "I understand. They want to see success. I think that they will."

The Jets finished with a 7-9 record last year in Gase's first season as the Jets head coach. Even the most optimistic fan could attribute the lack of success in 2019 to injuries suffered on both sides of the ball, but Sunday's performance was completely deflating. New York thought they solved some of the problems on the offensive line in free agency and in the draft, but quarterback Sam Darnold passed for just 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In some ways, it was reminiscent of last year's season opener, when Darnold threw for just 175 yards.

Gase may be on the hot seat in the minds of the general public, but Johnson doesn't anticipate making a coaching change this year. When asked what he specifically wants to see from the Jets in 2020, Johnson said that he just wants to see progression.

"I'm going to want to see this team progress," Gase said, via Costello. "Hopefully, that won't be too hard from that first game, but I'm looking for real progression over this season. I'm confident that we'll see that."

If the Jets fail to improve off of their season-opening loss, Johnson may be forced to revisit Gase's future. They face the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, so maybe Johnson will be forced to revisit this question as soon as next week.