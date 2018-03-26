Jets CEO says an NFL anthem rule to stop protests is a 'fantasically bad idea'

The NFL's spring owners meetings are underway in Orlando, Fla., and Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is having a roller coaster start to his week. On Sunday, Johnson drew some ire for rescinding his offer to Ndomukong Suh, and he's putting himself out there on national anthem policies as well. Johnson doesn't want to mandate players to stand for the anthem, saying anything that restricts the players' right to protest is a "fantastically bad idea."

"I can't speak up for how other people run their teams, but I just think trying to get the players to shut up is a fantastically bad idea," Johnson said, via ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

The topic will be coming up at the meetings this week, and Johnson isn't backing down. "I don't approve of changing the current status," he said, per The NY Daily News. "I know there's some discussion of keeping players off the field until after the Anthem. I think that's a particularly bad idea…. But I'm only one of 32 owners. So, we'll see how that goes." Any new measure would require approval of 24 of the NFL's 32 owners (or 75 percent).

Johnson is the brother of Woody Johnson, who is currently the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom for President Donald Trump. Trump has been an outspoken critic of player protests in the NFL, stating that players who kneel during the anthem should be "fired."

In regard to the proposal about keeping players in the locker room until after the anthem, Dolphins' head coach Adam Gase asked his players to do so if they were going to protest last season. Julius Thomas, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills all obliged, before the policy was lifted.

"I think the Jets had a pretty great thing happen last year around the anthem," Johnson added, via The New York Daily News. "I think that there was an understanding between me and the players that we could use our position… rightly or wrongly, people pay attention to teams and athletes. But we could use that position to actually get some great stuff done off the field. And I think we have done some great things off the field. I have immense respect for the players and their efforts. I think if some of the other teams approached it like that, there wouldn't be such a problem in the NFL."

Last season, Johnson joined players and staff on the Jets' sideline to link arms during the anthem as a show of solidarity.

Texans' owner Bob McNair unsurprisingly took an opposite hardline stance, saying "Our playing field, that's not the place for political statements. Not the place for religious statements."

Owners meetings will continue throughout the week, and this issue will undoubtedly be discussed at length.