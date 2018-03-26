Jets CEO says team's Plan B at QB is 'shaping up as something pretty magnificent'

Entering the offseason, the New York Jets' desire to sign free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins was not exactly a secret. Rumors of a guaranteed $60 million payment in Year 1 were floated, but Cousins eventually decided to spurn the Jets and sign with the Minnesota Vikings. So, the Jets quickly pivoted in another direction.

They re-signed Josh McCown on a one-year, $10 million deal. They signed former Vikings passer Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal as well. Just a few days later, they sent three second-round picks to the Colts for the right to move up from No. 6 in next month's draft to No. 3.

It's widely believed that they're targeting a quarterback with that selection. And while this plan might be "Plan B," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson says that doesn't make it any less exciting.

"We moved very quickly to Plan B," Johnson said, per the New York Daily News. "It's almost a shame to call it Plan B, because it's shaping up as something pretty magnificent. I'm pretty excited about it. We did so swiftly. It doesn't hurt it all that we now have an awful lot of money that we were thinking we might be sending out the door to one player. Now [we] have that back with us and we can spread that out over a lot of other players over the next few years."

The popular consensus around this year's NFL draft is that there is a group of four quarterbacks that are a cut above the rest of the class. (Along with Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield, some include Lamar Jackson but others do not.) By moving up from No. 6 to No. 3, the Jets guaranteed that they can land at least one of those players. The Browns are expected to take a QB at No. 1 and the Giants may do so at No. 2 (or trade the pick to a team, like the Bills, that wants to jump in front of the Jets), but if the Jets are comfortable potentially getting their third-favorite of the four QBs, that should be just fine by them, even if giving up three second-rounders was a heavy price to pay.