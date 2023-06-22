The New York Jets signed Adrian Amos last week, taking one of the best free agents off the market with six weeks until training camp. The signing of Amos was a surprise given the Jets had Jordan Whitehead and Chuck Clark starting at safety, but there was more than met the eye.

Clark suffered a serious knee injury in practice before the signing, according to The Athletic. He sought a second medical opinion following the incident, but an MRI has revealed an ACL tear that'll sideline him for all of 2023, per NFL Media.

The Jets acquired Clark this offseason from the Baltimore Ravens, sending a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for the veteran safety. Clark has started 62 of the last 66 games for the Ravens, and played in 96 of the last 97. One of the most durable players in the league, Clark played every snap for the Ravens last season, and over 99.5% of the defensive snaps in each of the last three years.

Clark's injury forced the Jets to pursue Amos, giving him a $4 million contract. Amos did visit the Ravens, but the opportunity to start in New York gave the Jets the edge.

Amos is also one of the more reliable safeties in the NFL. He started all 82 games over the last five years, playing over 95% of the defensive snaps in each season. Amos allowed 12 pass touchdowns in coverage over the past two seasons and had a career-worst 70.2% completion rate allowed when being targeted last year and a 103.8 passer rating allowed.

Amos did have a career-high 102 tackles last season with a sack and an interception. With Clark's injury, there's an opportunity to start opposite Whitehead in New York.