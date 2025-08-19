The New York Jets went in a different direction at the quarterback position when the franchise signed Justin Fields in the offseason and moved away from veteran Aaron Rodgers. Early in Fields' tenure, coach Aaron Glenn has become a little frustrated with his new quarterback being frequently criticized as a passer.

"I mean, you have so many people that want to talk about a small amount of plays these guys get to go out there and play," Glenn said on Tuesday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "And then everything is falling down because we throw six passes [actually five, last Saturday].

"Then, I mean, he's Johnny Unitas when we throw four passes [in the first game]. So, it bothers me, and I laugh at it quite a bit. But the thing is, I understand it because that's the noise that happens on the outside."

Glenn added that he's "very confident" in what the Jets' passing attack will look like in the regular season. Even if there are growing pains in Fields' first year at the helm, the Jets coach believes that the team can establish a strong ground game, and took exception with a reporter that suggested that the NFL is a passing league.

"Who says it's a passing league?" Glenn responded to a reporter. "The team that won the Super Bowl, what were they in passing? Twenty-ninth. What were they in running? First."

Glenn is referring to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles that finished with just 187.9 passing yards per contest, while ranking second in rushing yards. Star running back Saquon Barkley recorded a historic 2024 campaign in which he rushed for 2,005 yards and the Eagles racked up 179.3 yards per game on the ground.

"We're fine with taking 8-yard completions every play if I'm being honest with you," Fields added prior to Tuesday's practice. "Of course you want explosives, but like I said Saturday, we're not going to force the ball downfield.

"If they want to get depth on the second level, we're fine with taking the 8-, 10-yard completion, taking time off the clock and just driving down the field and having 10-to-15-play drives. It gets the defense tired. It might not be as exciting on the offensive side of the ball for the fans, but like I said, it's efficient ball."

Fields has played in each of New York's first two preseason games and has completed 4-of-9 passes for 46 yards in those contests. The 26-year old signal caller also registered three carries for 19 yards, including rushing for a 13-yard touchdown in the team's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. In that particular contest, Fields also completed 3-of-4 passes for 42 yards.

However, Fields had his fair share of struggles in last Saturday's preseason game against the New York Giants. He connected on just 1-of-5 passes for a meager four yards on the night.

Glenn was unclear as to whether Fields will play in the Jets' preseason finale against the Eagles on Friday. He did reveal that a "good amount" of starters will sit out the regular season dress rehearsal.

The Jets have been a merry go-round when it comes to the quarterback position in recent years. After two seasons of Rodgers at the helm failed to result in postseason glory, New York is hoping that Fields is the answer that the team has been searching for over the last decade.

Fields has completed 61.1% of his career passes, while averaging just 7.0 yards per completion throughout his NFL career. As a result, the biggest question mark when it comes to Fields is whether or not he can pass the ball down the field.