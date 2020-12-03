The New York Jets season hasn't exactly turned out how the team had hoped and they are currently the only winless team in the league. Sitting at 0-11, the team has myriad problems in all three phases of the game.

Head coach Adam Gase is taking responsibility for their lack of production and is looking at the quarterback position specifically.

Gase says he has dropped the ball when it comes to helping quarterback Sam Darnold succeed.

Gase said (via ESPN's Rich Cimini):

"We need to do things well around him, but at the same time, it's on me to get him to play better than what he's played. I haven't done a good enough job."

One of Gase's main tasks in coming to New York was to help Darnold reach his potential, but as their record shows, that has not been the case.

The former Dolphins head coach, who previously worked with future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning in Denver, added, "I came here to help him develop his career. ... We haven't been able to do that." During Gase's time in New York, the Jets have gone 7-20.

Darnold is also taking some of tthe blame, saying he has not performed at the level needed for his team.

"I take full responsibility for the way I've played. I haven't played well enough," Darnold said. "We have great people in this organization. With that being said, everyone is going to take blame for certain parts of us not winning."

The Jets currently have a path to 0-16. New York is scheduled to play the Raiders, Seahawks, Rams, Browns and Patriots to round out the season, and the first four opponents are currently in the thick of playoff races. The Jets have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

It is looking like the Jets will receive the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and they could be targeting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence if they're looking to upgrade under center.