Jets coach Bowles said Pryor 'should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me'

Earlier this week, New York Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor revealed that he'd broken his ankle earlier this offseason. He also said that he had two surgeries on that ankle in an eight-month span, and that it was a "miracle" that he'd recovered physically to the point where he is now.

Pryor originally injured the ankle in his first game with Washington last season, damaging three ligaments in his ankle and foot. He never fully recovered and ultimately went on injured reserve in November.

"I'm still trying to get healthy," Pryor said, per the New York Post. "I had two surgeries in eight months so it's a blessing that I'm even on the field, being able to compete, making plays. That's a blessing."

On Tuesday, Jets coach Todd Bowles criticized Pryor for going public regarding his ankle break, stating that he (Bowles) is the only one who should be talking to the media about injuries.

Todd Bowles not happy that Pryor revealed details of his ankle injury with media. Bowles said he talked about it with Pryor. Wouldn’t be shocked if he got fined. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 14, 2018

Bowles on Pryor talking about his broken ankle to reporters: “I feel he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me.” #nyjets — Neil Best (@sportswatch) August 14, 2018

This is, frankly, more than a bit ridiculous. A player should be allowed to discuss his own injury in any way he wants. It's his body, and his private medical information to disclose, if he wants to. If the Jets really fine Pryor for this, it's even more ridiculous. He might not want to file a grievance in that case because he's only on a one-year, $4.5 million contract and he's likely out to prove that his breakout 2016 campaign was not a fluke, but that would appear to be one of the stranger fine justifications we've seen in some time.