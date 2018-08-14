Jets coach Bowles said Pryor 'should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me'
Pryor revealed to reporters that he broke his ankle earlier this offseason
Earlier this week, New York Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor revealed that he'd broken his ankle earlier this offseason. He also said that he had two surgeries on that ankle in an eight-month span, and that it was a "miracle" that he'd recovered physically to the point where he is now.
Pryor originally injured the ankle in his first game with Washington last season, damaging three ligaments in his ankle and foot. He never fully recovered and ultimately went on injured reserve in November.
"I'm still trying to get healthy," Pryor said, per the New York Post. "I had two surgeries in eight months so it's a blessing that I'm even on the field, being able to compete, making plays. That's a blessing."
On Tuesday, Jets coach Todd Bowles criticized Pryor for going public regarding his ankle break, stating that he (Bowles) is the only one who should be talking to the media about injuries.
This is, frankly, more than a bit ridiculous. A player should be allowed to discuss his own injury in any way he wants. It's his body, and his private medical information to disclose, if he wants to. If the Jets really fine Pryor for this, it's even more ridiculous. He might not want to file a grievance in that case because he's only on a one-year, $4.5 million contract and he's likely out to prove that his breakout 2016 campaign was not a fluke, but that would appear to be one of the stranger fine justifications we've seen in some time.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dolphins cut DT after fight in practice
Wright has made minimal impact during his three NFL seasons, and he got in a fight with the...
-
Jarvis Landry takes shot at Dolphins
Landry continues to take shots at his former team
-
Beer fridges will unlock when Browns win
If the Browns win for the first time since 2016, free Bud Light
-
Rookie QBs all look really good early
Bryant McFadden joins Will Brinson to break down which rookie quarterbacks performed best in...
-
Dallas Cowboys training camp: WR battle
Davis Mattek has studied the 2018 Dallas Cowboys roster at length
-
Scandrick gets $1M for offseason
Scandrick signed with Washington after being cut by the division rival Cowboys earlier this...