The New York Jets have struggled in recent years and after one game this season, it looks like it is the same old story. The Jets lost 24-9 to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and people are already predicting another losing season for New York.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is less than thrilled with jokes about how bad is team is and says he is taking note of who criticizes them.

"You're just going to feel it, and in a way it does just click, stacking up day after day after day, and it's really, really cool when it does happen because it just absolutely pops off the tape," Saleh said on Monday (via NFL.com). "And I know it's gonna happen, and we're all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we ain't gonna do anything."

The very confident coach said once the Jets prove everyone wrong he'll put all the previous doubters on display to show them how wrong they were.

"I'm taking receipts, and I'm gonna be more than happy to share them with all of y'all when it's all said and done," Saleh said.

The Jets had one of the most lopsided loses in a week of very close games, but Saleh does not view it as getting "beat."

"In my opinion, we did not get beat," he said. "We lost. They are two totally different things."

NFL coaches take vastly different approaches to running their team. Some always express that the team could do better and others go the route of praising the team even after a tough loss. Saleh is clearly taking the latter approach.

The Jets clearly have a lot of areas to work on, from the offense not being a cohesive unit to too many penalties. The defense did have a solid game, but did not get much help from the struggling offense.

If New York is going to turn it around enough to allow its head coach to show receipts, it will have to improve dramatically.

Last season under Saleh, the Jets went 4–13 and missed the playoffs for the 11th consecutive year. The Jets' next four games are against teams who won in Week 1. First up are the Cleveland Browns, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, none of which will be easy games to win.

They then go against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, so their schedule is not exactly a breeze.