Jets coach says the Black Hole 'gives me goosebumps'

When the Oakland Raiders and New York Jets square off on Sunday, there'll be one major familiar face on the sideline opposite of the Silver and Black.

That will be Jets offensive coordinator John Morton, whose coaching career actually began with the Raiders in 2002. But going back even before that, he was a member of the Raiders practice squad in 1993, 1994 and 1996.

Leading up to Sunday's game, Morton spoke about multiple things with the Jets official website, but specifically how grateful he is for Al Davis, and how he feels about the Black Hole as well.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here right now if it wasn’t for Al Davis,” Morton stated. “I owe him everything and I can’t wait to go to the black hole and listen to that AC/DC music. That gives me goosebumps, man. You guys, you can’t tell me you don’t get goosebumps, man, when you hear that music.”

Morton spoke about the relationship he and Davis had, and how they would "always talk football." He stated that Davis told him that when he was done with football to "give him a call," which is exactly what he did, and how he wound up getting into coaching.

It's a pretty awesome story, which was originally caught by SB Nation's Levi Damien. Being a Raider is for life, and Morton is pretty much a prime example of that.