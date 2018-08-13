Jets coach Todd Bowles won't commit to a starting QB, but it appears it could be Sam Darnold's to lose

RICHMOND, Va. -- I unloaded every trick I had. I played a few word games. I tried everything I could think of to try to goad Todd Bowles into committing to rookie Sam Darnold as his starting quarterback for at least Thursday's exhibition with the Washington Redskins. And I came up short.

Bowles put up with my attempts in a good-natured fashion, but refuses to waver from the mantra that he repeats seemingly daily with the New York media: "All three of our quarterbacks need to be ready to play." And expect that to be the case throughout the summer, although, having spent several days around this team now, watching every throw and chatting up people throughout the organization there is no much mystery here in all actuality: As long as Darnold keeps doing what he has been doing, he is in line to start all 16 games.

I am convinced that barring him falling flat in the next three preseason games -- and I wouldn't bank on that at this point -- Darnold has displayed enough in the meeting rooms and on the field and in the huddle and everywhere else to convince the Jets he is the man for the job and his on-the-job training should begin in Week 1. No one is going to come out and say it, publicly, but that's what everyone is thinking and whispering. In the meantime, Bowles will do his part to manage the situation and keep the rookie guessing.

"He's still learning and he's still progressing," Bowles said. "It's only his second week of training camp and he's learning and applying everything from the classroom and taking it to the field right now. So we're happy with where he is."

The Jets, I firmly believe, have the best quarterback room in the NFL, and a luxury of riches at that position. They have three starting caliber quarterbacks, all of whom continue to shine in these practices against the Redskins, and when you factor in how well Josh McCown played in 2017 prior to injury, and how well Teddy Bridgewater has responded to his devastating injuries, and all of Darnold's promise, I could make the argument that they have three of the top 35 quarterbacks on the planet.

Bowles, not one to mince words and toss platitudes, nearly gushed over Bridgewater when I asked about him following Monday's practice. "Teddy has been great," Bowles said. "Teddy has been great all the way around -- mentally, physically. Just a lift to the team; uplifting the guys and understanding everything, and we're happy to have him."

I can't fathom a scenario, barring injury, where all three of these passers are on the roster come September. Much has been made about possibly trading Bridgewater, and for understandable reasons, but a deal for McCown may actually be more likely. It would take a haul to pry Bridgewater away, while McCown's superior experience would be exactly what a contending team would covet. (Having watched the Rams all of last week, they should have the Jets on speed-dial to upgrade over Sean Mannion). It's only a matter of time before some other quality team loses a starting or top back-up quarterback to injury -- sadly it's inevitable -- and the Jets will have plenty to sort through, I contend. I'd bank on them dealing a QB.

Observations