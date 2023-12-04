The New York Jets have lost five straight games since starting the season 4-3, and they are seeing their odds to make the playoffs quickly dwindle. The Jets (4-8) benched quarterback Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle in hopes it would improve the offense, but Boyle was then replaced by Trevor Siemian. Now, the Jets are reportedly considering another quarterback change, but that quarterback may not want to play.

According to The Athletic, the Jets are leaning toward going back to Wilson. However, the former No. 2 overall pick is reluctant to step back in under center. New York is reportedly discussing its next steps.

Wilson was officially benched for the second time in as many years following New York's 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. The Jets offense was in a terrible slump, as they became the first team since 2009 to record fewer than 10 offensive touchdowns through 10 games. Boyle was declared the new starter, but in three total games played with two starts, he's thrown for 360 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. He was replaced by Siemian in the middle of Sunday's eventual 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

As for why Wilson is reluctant to do his job, The Athletic did not offer any details. Wilson's confidence could have taken a hit after multiple benchings. The most recent benching was something he actually said he understood.

"I don't think I was scapegoated. Absolutely not," Wilson said, via ESPN. "You've got to look at the situation. We're not scoring touchdowns. Regardless of what I'm doing, my job as a quarterback is to help us score points. I can sit here and say I've had a bunch of growth and tremendous whatever this year, but if you're not scoring touchdowns, it doesn't matter. It really doesn't. And I get that."

This season, Wilson has gone 3-6 as the starter, and thrown six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions while averaging 194.4 passing yards per game.