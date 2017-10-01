Jets convert fake punt on fourth and 21, then miss field goal to end the half

Remember last week when the Jaguars ran a fake punt up 37-0 against the Ravens in London? Well the Jets just gave them a taste of their own medicine. Tied 10-10 with 22 seconds left in the half, the Jets lined up for a punt just shy of midfield on 4th & 21. However, they had no intention of punting. Jets punter Ryan Quigley squared up and completed a pass to "gunner" Marcus Williams, who ran it for a first down.

The Jets ran a fake punt. My God. pic.twitter.com/ztNlO28Odi — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) October 1, 2017

When you're 1-2 and people think your season is a wash, these kinds of things can happen. Alas, it was for naught. After the 31-yard conversion, Chandler Catanzaro missed a field goal heading into the half. The Jaguars' Twitter went out of its way to downplay how ridiculous the sequence was.

Despite the 31-yard fake punt, the Jets miss the field goal to end the half.



JAX 10 | NYJ 10 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 1, 2017

Whereas the Jets decided to pretend that nothing happened after the fake.

Not a great sequence for either team, but at least the Jets found a new strategy: Let fourth down roll around and see what happens with Quigley at quarterback.