New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is hitting pause on his NFL career. The six-year veteran told Gang Green he will take time off from playing football and that he won't be with them to start the 2023 season.

He put out a statement on Instagram Wednesday.

Davis, 28, was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, and he signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract in the 2021 offseason. He has accumulated 3,879 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns on 273 career catches. Davis dealt with multiple injuries ranging from a sprained knee to turf toe, a hip strain, a groin strain and multiple concussions.

"For some time now I've been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football," Davis said. "This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I've been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time. I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined -- I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas and Jets owner Woody Johnson each released the following statements:

"It was a pleasure to coach a player like Corey Davis," Saleh said. "He is a true competitor on the field and was a tremendously positive influence in the locker room. We are grateful to Corey for all the hard work and dedication he put into this team, and we wish him all the best in the future."

"Corey Davis was a true professional on and off the field," Douglas said. "He was a great example to our young players of how to come to work every day and put in a complete and consistent day of work. We were fortunate to have him here. We wish him the best moving forward."

"Thank you Corey for your professionalism and dedication these past two seasons," Johnson said. "We wish you, Bailey and your two children the best. It was a true honor to have you on our team."