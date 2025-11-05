This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy Wednesday. Carter Bahns here to get you caught up on all the moves that occurred at the NFL trade deadline, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, UEFA Champions League action and much more.

It was one of the busiest deadlines in NFL history, so today's newsletter will be heavy on the trade details and initial fallout from all eight moves -- but especially the five splashiest transactions.

⚖️ Do not miss this: NFL trade deadline winners, losers and grades

The Jets and Cowboys were both quite busy on deadline day, but according to Cody Benjamin, one one of those franchises came away from the chaos a winner. The Jets, Sauce Gardner and Jakobi Meyers are the three biggest winners of the deadline. The Cowboys and Colts general manager Chris Ballard, meanwhile, are losers.

On the Jets, who won the deadline: "Selling both Gardner and Williams supplies New York with a combined five first-round picks (!) over the next two seasons to address that side of the ball, namely the quarterback spot. Should we give the Jets the benefit of the doubt when it comes to actually maximizing those resources? Probably not. But we certainly can't fault them for selling their top assets when it's clear even the defense deserved overhauling under new coach Aaron Glenn."

We also dished out team-by-team grades for each of the five biggest trades:

Colts receive: Sauce Gardner Grade: A

Sauce Gardner

Jets receive: AD Mitchell, 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick Grade: A

Quinnen Williams trade

Cowboys receive: Quinnen Williams Grade: B-

Quinnen Williams

Jets receive: Mazi Smith, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 first-round pick Grade: A-

Jakobi Meyers trade

Jaguars receive: Jakobi Meyers Grade: B-

Jakobi Meyers

Raiders receive: 2026 fourth-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick Grade: B+

Rashid Shaheed trade

Seahawks receive: Rashid Shaheed Grade A-

Rashid Shaheed

Saints receive: 2026 fourth-round pick, 2026 fifth-round pick Grade: B

Logan Wilson trade

Cowboys receive: Logan Wilson Grade: B

Logan Wilson

Bengals receive: 2026 seventh-round pick Grade: D

😬 The season just started, but our NBA Panic Meter is already heating up for some

The first two weeks of the NBA season only brought a modest number of surprises. While that is a good thing for teams that expected to contend for playoff berths and championships, it is a troubling reality for the bottom-feeders. Panic is already starting to set in among multiple fanbases as they watch the gap between the best teams and the worst teams begin to grow.

How much panic is reasonable? Sam Quinn measured the anxiety around five teams on a scale of one to 10.

Knicks: 2 out of 10

2 out of 10 Magic: 6 out of 10

6 out of 10 Grizzlies: 7 out of 10

7 out of 10 Mavericks: 8 out of 10

8 out of 10 Pelicans: 10 out of 10

It's a five-alarm fire in New Orleans. The Pelicans are 1-6, Zion Williamson is already injured and the front office is under immense scrutiny for trading away the team's 2026 first-round pick. The present is dim, and the future looks equally as bleak.

📈📉 Pete Prisco's Week 10 NFL Power Rankings

Last week, none of the top 10 teams in Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings moved a single spot. This week, every team in the top 10 shifted multiple positions. Such is the unpredictable nature of the NFL in 2025.

The Bills and Chiefs met last Sunday in one of the biggest games of the regular season, and the result -- Buffalo 28, Kansas City 21 -- made those teams the two biggest movers in the pecking order at eight spots apiece. The Bills are up to No. 2, and the Chiefs are down to No. 10.

On the Bills: "Beating the Chiefs behind a strong defensive showing is a good sign for the future. That defense will ultimately decide whether this is a Super Bowl team."

"Beating the Chiefs behind a strong defensive showing is a good sign for the future. That defense will ultimately decide whether this is a Super Bowl team." On the Chiefs: "Losing to the Bills on the road isn't awful, but think about this: If the playoffs started today, they wouldn't be a part of them. Weird."

Here are the top 10 teams in Prisco's Week 10 NFL Power Rankings:

Buccaneers (previous ranking: 5) Bills (10) Seahawks (7) Rams (8) Patriots (9) Eagles (11) Colts (1) Broncos (6) Packers (3) Chiefs (2)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

