The New York Jets are gearing up for... something. Days after releasing former All-Pro return man Braxton Berrios to clear $5 million against the cap in 2023, the Jets restructured the contracts of guard Laken Tomlinson, cornerback D.J. Reed, and tight end C.J. Uzomah.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the trio of moves clears $15.2 million in cap room. The Jets began Saturday a few hundred thousand dollars over the salary cap, so these restructures would give them the ability to actually sign some players in free agency. Or, say, get within a couple million dollars of being able to fit the entire cap hit of a quarterback who may or may not be available on the trade market.

For what it's worth, Aaron Rodgers' 2023 cap hit on a team that theoretically trades for him would be approximately $15.75 million, according to OverTheCap.com. Just throwing that one out there, folks. Might be very relevant, might not. You know, if the Packers decide to trade Rodgers (which it seems like they already have), and if the Jets are interested (they are), and if Rodgers decides he wants to play for the Jets (who knows).

If the Jets do land Rodgers in a trade, cornerback Sauce Gardner seemed to imply that somebody else may join the team along with him. Gardner alluded to some sort of "package deals" if Rodgers does make the move.

"It's package deals all over," Gardner said on a live stream. "I can't tell y'all who, but just know."

We'll either find out pretty soon, or we won't find out at all, depending on what Rodgers decides, and when. Stay tuned.