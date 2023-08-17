Running back Dalvin Cook spent the first six years of his career facing future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice a year in the regular season. Playing for the Minnesota Vikings from 2017-22, Cook and his squad had to deal with the Green Bay Packers offensive leader, competing with him in the division and all the struggles that came with it.

Cook said he was tired of Rodgers being on the opposite sideline and wanted to join forces with the veteran quarterback.

"Being on the other side of that for the last six years, you know, I couldn't be on the other side no more," Cook said. "I got the chance to go join them and help them win … that was a big thing to come over here."

The running back saw what the Jets were cooking up (no pun intended) in New York, with Rodgers and other stars joining the team, and Cook decided he would like to see what it was like to compete with the QB, rather than against him. This week, Cook signed a one-year deal with the Jets, reportedly worth up to $8.6 million.

Being on the offense, Cook did not share the field with Rodgers when the Vikings and Packers would face off in NFC North showdowns, but he had a front row seat for all No. 12 accomplished.

Dalvin Cook NYJ • RB Att 264 Yds 1173 TD 8 FL 4 View Profile

Cook faced the Packers nine times in his career, finishing with 142 carries for 650 yards and nine touchdowns in those games. In games where Cook played against the Packers, the Vikings were 4-4-1. Since he joined the team in 2017, the Vikings were actually the better side between the two rivals, with Minnesota having a 6-5-1 record against Green Bay in those 12 games.

Head-to-head matchups do not tell the whole story, however. Cook experienced two division championships and one playoff win in his six-year career, while the Packers have won three division titles and two playoff games in the same stretch. All-time, Rodgers is 17-11-1 against Minnesota. He has a 108.4 passer rating with 7,157 yards, 57 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 29 games.

Entering the 2023 season, the two perennial Pro Bowlers will be working together with a single goal: to lead the Jets to a Super Bowl.