By the time the NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday, Darren Mougey had done more to reshape the New York Jets' future than any GM in recent team history. Two cornerstone defenders were gone, a stack of first-round picks was added and still Mougey refused to label it a teardown.

"The goal is always to win," Mougey said. "These coaches and players work too hard every day, all day, with the goal of winning on Sunday. That never changes."

Few could blame onlookers for using the word anyway. The Jets, sitting at 1-7 and headed toward their 15th straight year without a playoff berth, traded cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in two of the biggest deals of the day. The moves gave the franchise an abundance of draft capital -- and raised questions about the timeline for contention under Mougey and first-year coach Aaron Glenn.

The Gardner trade was especially jarring. Just four months after signing a four-year, $120 million extension, the All-Pro corner was dealt to Indianapolis for two first-round picks (2026 and 2027) and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Mougey said the Colts' offer kept improving until it became impossible to refuse.

"Indianapolis kept getting richer and richer with their value, and eventually it was too good to pass up," Mougey said.

Mougey added that Gardner's contract had been structured with flexibility in mind, allowing the team to act if a deal of this magnitude ever emerged.

"You never know how the future is going to unfold," he said. "And we always wanted to be in a position to potentially trade these contracts."

Williams, the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, was sent to Dallas for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-rounder and defensive lineman Mazi Smith. Mougey declined to say whether he had requested a trade.

"I'm not here to talk about rumors and different things," Mougey said. "I have a lot of discussions with GMs and players throughout the course of the year and I'll keep all those discussions private between myself and GMs and players out of respect for the other party."

Mougey insists the Jets aren't waving the white flag, even if the roster tells a different story. The franchise that hasn't reached the postseason since 2010 now owns five first-round picks over the next two drafts -- a war chest designed to build something lasting rather than patch another short-term fix.