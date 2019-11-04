Jets' Darryl Roberts says 'fake' fans should 'go like another team' following loss to Dolphins
Fans of losing NFL teams are under attack from players who are fed up with criticism
The NFL wouldn't exist without its droves of fans constantly glued to every contest and thirsting for all of the news and transactions that occur in between, but some of those very supporters have come under attack as of late. The most bombastic and utterly disturbing example of this was in how Jermaine Whitehead took to Twitter with derogatory comments and direct threats hurled toward fans and media stemming from criticism of his play, with the Cleveland Browns having since issued a public statement and making the decision to release the 26-year-old safety.
Although Darryl Roberts didn't go off the rails like Whitehead did, the New York Jets cornerback had choice words for those who are having a hard time finding optimism in a 1-7 season that includes having now awarded the rival Miami Dolphins their first win of the year. Roberts took to Instagram to make his displeasure known, going so far as to tell Jets fans he deems unworthy to find another organization to root for.
"I'm sorry but it gotta be said!" Roberts wrote. "All y'all fake a-- fans f---ing kill me with that negative s---. If [you're gonna] rock with us then rock with us, but if you ain't -- shut [the f---] up please and go like another team!"
He wasn't done there.
"And another thing, y'all need to stop [tagging players on social media] talking crazy, because y'all known damn well you wouldn't bust a damn grape in a fruit fight! OK, I'm done have a nice day!"
Roberts then took to Twitter to clarify who he was addressing.
Roberts has stepped up for the Jets a time or two in a season the team would love to forget, and had two pass break ups in the loss to the Dolphins, with three tackles. No one in the secondary could find a way to get a takeaway against Ryan Fitzpatrick, who had already thrown seven in previous six contests with only five passing touchdowns. Instead, the Jets allowed Fitzpatrick to throw for 288 yards and three touchdowns -- season highs in both categories -- en route to a 26-18 loss in Miami.
The Jets will now attempt to pick themselves up yet again and march on to face the New York Giants in Week 10, and Roberts would be just fine if certain groups of Gang Green didn't show up at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 10. Considering how much profit is made from those fans sticking around though, it's doubtful the organization agrees with his stance. Also, to be frank here, if those fans have been loyal enough to stick with the Jets this many years (and/or decades) -- which is borderline masochistic -- they're not leaving suddenly because a player who arrived in 2016 is telling them to.
That's not how NFL fandom works, or at least that's not how it's supposed to.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Howard was more amped vs. former team
Howard got the better of his former team in the Eagles' win over the Bears
-
Keyshawn Johnson skewers Gase, Jets
The former first overall pick has never been one to bite his tongue, and he has a lot to say...
-
Kitchens not worried about job security
Cleveland has completely failed to deliver on preseason hype
-
Gase not embarrassed over Dolphins loss
The Jets had their most embarrassing loss of the season, but head coach Adam Gase isn't humilated
-
Twitter roasts Mayfield's postgame look
Mayfield's postgame look became a Twitter punchline after another Browns loss
-
MNF: Cowboys vs. Giants odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Giants vs. Cowboys game 10,000 times.
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...
-
Lions at Raiders: Jacobs builds ROY case
The Raiders' goal-line stand sent the Lions home with a loss