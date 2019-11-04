Jets' Darryl Roberts says 'fake' fans should 'go like another team' following loss to Dolphins

The NFL wouldn't exist without its droves of fans constantly glued to every contest and thirsting for all of the news and transactions that occur in between, but some of those very supporters have come under attack as of late. The most bombastic and utterly disturbing example of this was in how Jermaine Whitehead took to Twitter with derogatory comments and direct threats hurled toward fans and media stemming from criticism of his play, with the Cleveland Browns having since issued a public statement and making the decision to release the 26-year-old safety.

Although Darryl Roberts didn't go off the rails like Whitehead did, the New York Jets cornerback had choice words for those who are having a hard time finding optimism in a 1-7 season that includes having now awarded the rival Miami Dolphins their first win of the year. Roberts took to Instagram to make his displeasure known, going so far as to tell Jets fans he deems unworthy to find another organization to root for.

"I'm sorry but it gotta be said!" Roberts wrote. "All y'all fake a-- fans f---ing kill me with that negative s---. If [you're gonna] rock with us then rock with us, but if you ain't -- shut [the f---] up please and go like another team!"

He wasn't done there.

"And another thing, y'all need to stop [tagging players on social media] talking crazy, because y'all known damn well you wouldn't bust a damn grape in a fruit fight! OK, I'm done have a nice day!"

Roberts then took to Twitter to clarify who he was addressing.

Nah I love the loyal fans stop putting words in my mouth .https://t.co/6QUQ7RMJGx — D.Roberts (@_SwaggDee) November 4, 2019

Roberts has stepped up for the Jets a time or two in a season the team would love to forget, and had two pass break ups in the loss to the Dolphins, with three tackles. No one in the secondary could find a way to get a takeaway against Ryan Fitzpatrick, who had already thrown seven in previous six contests with only five passing touchdowns. Instead, the Jets allowed Fitzpatrick to throw for 288 yards and three touchdowns -- season highs in both categories -- en route to a 26-18 loss in Miami.

The Jets will now attempt to pick themselves up yet again and march on to face the New York Giants in Week 10, and Roberts would be just fine if certain groups of Gang Green didn't show up at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 10. Considering how much profit is made from those fans sticking around though, it's doubtful the organization agrees with his stance. Also, to be frank here, if those fans have been loyal enough to stick with the Jets this many years (and/or decades) -- which is borderline masochistic -- they're not leaving suddenly because a player who arrived in 2016 is telling them to.

That's not how NFL fandom works, or at least that's not how it's supposed to.